Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:

Macy's, Inc. (M): This omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 18.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5%.

Medley Capital Corporation (MCC): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 35.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company that engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 17.1%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.2%.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI): This company that operates a digital in-theater network has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 24.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.4%.

