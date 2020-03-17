Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:

Macy's, Inc. (M): This omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 18.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5%.

Macy's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Macy's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote

Medley Capital Corporation (MCC): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.3% over the last 60 days.

Medley Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

Medley Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Medley Capital Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 35.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.

Medley Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Medley Capital Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Medley Capital Corporation Quote

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company that engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus

Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 17.1%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.2%.

Frontline Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Frontline Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Frontline Ltd. Quote

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI): This company that operates a digital in-theater network has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

National CineMedia, Inc. Price and Consensus

National CineMedia, Inc. price-consensus-chart | National CineMedia, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 24.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.4%.

National CineMedia, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

National CineMedia, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | National CineMedia, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.