Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16th:

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.

Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.86%, compared with the industry average of 3.24%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.96%.

Alexander's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alexander's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

Camden National Corporation (CAC): This company that operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Camden National Corporation Price and Consensus

Camden National Corporation price-consensus-chart | Camden National Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.68%, compared with the industry average of 1.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.79%.

Camden National Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Camden National Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Camden National Corporation Quote

LCNB Corp. (LCNB): This company that operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

LCNB Corp. Price and Consensus

LCNB Corp. price-consensus-chart | LCNB Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.81%, compared with the industry average of 1.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.85%.

LCNB Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

LCNB Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | LCNB Corp. Quote

Moelis & Company (MC): This investment banking advisory firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14% over the last 60 days.

Moelis & Company Price and Consensus

Moelis & Company price-consensus-chart | Moelis & Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.88%, compared with the industry average of 0.22%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.35%.

Moelis & Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Moelis & Company dividend-yield-ttm | Moelis & Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Moelis & Company (MC): Free Stock Analysis Report



LCNB Corporation (LCNB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Camden National Corporation (CAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alexanders, Inc. (ALX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.