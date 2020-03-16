Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16th:

Seagate Technology plc (STX): This data storage technology and solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.9%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC): This independent producer of coke has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.2%.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 8.9%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.2%.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM): This integrated solutions and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 6%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.9%.

