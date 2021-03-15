Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 15th:

Global Partners LP (GLP): This company that engages in the purchasing, selling, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.6% over the last 60 days.

Global Partners LP Price and Consensus

Global Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Global Partners LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.52%, compared with the industry average of 8.03%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.75%.

Global Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Global Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Global Partners LP Quote

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): This company that engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.7% over the last 60 days.

Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus

Rio Tinto PLC price-consensus-chart | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.60%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.29%.

Rio Tinto PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Rio Tinto PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): This company that explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.1% over the last 60 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus

Exxon Mobil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.62%, compared with the industry average of 1.23%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.85%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

Chevron Corporation (CVX): This company that engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.

Chevron Corporation Price and Consensus

Chevron Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chevron Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.63%, compared with the industry average of 1.23%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.39%.

Chevron Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Chevron Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Chevron Corporation Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.