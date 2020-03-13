Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 13th:

Bunge Limited (BG): This agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.53%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.66%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP): This provider of financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.20%, compared with the industry average of 3.06%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.54%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): This real estate investment trust (REIT) has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 16.62%, compared with the industry average of 8.84%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.79%.

