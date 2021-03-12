Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 12th:

Bank of Montreal (BMO): This provider of diversified financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.81%, compared with the industry average of 1.59%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.19%.

CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE): This company that operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.66%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.90%.

Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG): This company that operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.66%, compared with the industry average of 0.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.86%.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF): This company that operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.86%, compared with the industry average of 2.42%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.57%.

