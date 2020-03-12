Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.6%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR): This company that invests in residential mortgage backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.5%, compared with the industry average of 8.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.6%.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This company that owns and charters containerships to liner companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.1%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.8%.

Medley Capital Corporation (MCC): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 19.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.

