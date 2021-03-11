Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11th:

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): This company that engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.

Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus

Rio Tinto PLC price-consensus-chart | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.70%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.29%.

Rio Tinto PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Rio Tinto PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

Global Partners LP (GLP): This provides terminal networks of refined petroleum products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Global Partners LP Price and Consensus

Global Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Global Partners LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.30%, compared with the industry average of 8.03%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.75%.

Global Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Global Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Global Partners LP Quote

BHP Group (BBL): This company that engages in the natural resources business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

BHP Group Price and Consensus

BHP Group price-consensus-chart | BHP Group Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.54%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.25%.

BHP Group Dividend Yield (TTM)

BHP Group dividend-yield-ttm | BHP Group Quote

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): This company that explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.8% over the last 60 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus

Exxon Mobil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.81%, compared with the industry average of 1.23%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.85%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

