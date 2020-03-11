Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11th:

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX): This mortgage real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Dynex Capital, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dynex Capital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dynex Capital, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.4%, compared with the industry average of 8.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12%.

Dynex Capital, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Dynex Capital, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Dynex Capital, Inc. Quote

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Chimera Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

Chimera Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chimera Investment Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.4%, compared with the industry average of 8.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.6%.

Chimera Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Chimera Investment Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Chimera Investment Corporation Quote

Green Plains Partners LP (GPP): This provider of fuel storage and transportation services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Green Plains Partners LP Price and Consensus

Green Plains Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Green Plains Partners LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 16.5%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10%.

Green Plains Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Green Plains Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Green Plains Partners LP Quote

Hess Midstream LP (HESM): This midstream company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Hess Midstream Partners LP Price and Consensus

Hess Midstream Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Hess Midstream Partners LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 15.1%, compared with the industry average of 11.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.9%.

Hess Midstream Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Hess Midstream Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Hess Midstream Partners LP Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.