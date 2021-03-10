Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 10th:

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.12%, compared with the industry average of 3.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.96%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP): This company that operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.53%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.61%.

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE): This financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.77%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.65%.

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI): This company that operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.26%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.50%.

