Markets

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 10th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 10th:

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX): This mortgage real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis in the United Stateshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Dynex Capital, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dynex Capital, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dynex Capital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dynex Capital, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.6%, compared with the industry average of 8.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12%.

Dynex Capital, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Dynex Capital, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Dynex Capital, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Dynex Capital, Inc. Quote

Macy's, Inc. (M): This an omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5%.

Macy's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Macy's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Macy's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company that engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus

Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus

Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.2%.

Frontline Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Frontline Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Frontline Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Frontline Ltd. Quote

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): This real estate investment trust that invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Chimera Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

Chimera Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

Chimera Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chimera Investment Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.6%, compared with the industry average of 8.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.6%.

Chimera Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Chimera Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Chimera Investment Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Chimera Investment Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.7% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>


Click to get this free report

Macy's, Inc. (M): Free Stock Analysis Report

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular