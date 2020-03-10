Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 10th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 10th:
Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX): This mortgage real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis in the United Stateshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.6%, compared with the industry average of 8.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12%.
Macy's, Inc. (M): This an omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5%.
Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company that engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.2%.
Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): This real estate investment trust that invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.6%, compared with the industry average of 8.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.6%.
