Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 10th:

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX): This mortgage real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis in the United Stateshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Dynex Capital, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dynex Capital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dynex Capital, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.6%, compared with the industry average of 8.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12%.

Dynex Capital, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Dynex Capital, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Dynex Capital, Inc. Quote

Macy's, Inc. (M): This an omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5%.

Macy's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Macy's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company that engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus

Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.2%.

Frontline Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Frontline Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Frontline Ltd. Quote

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): This real estate investment trust that invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Chimera Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

Chimera Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chimera Investment Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.6%, compared with the industry average of 8.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.6%.

Chimera Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Chimera Investment Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Chimera Investment Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.7% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.