Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:

Financial Institutions, Inc.(FISI): This banking and financial services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.36%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.55%.

Navient Corporation (NAVI): This education loan management and business processing solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.36%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.31%.

Popular, Inc. (BPOP): This various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.21%, compared with the industry average of 1.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.45%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF): This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.01%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.06%.

