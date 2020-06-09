Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT): This tanker company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Nordic American Tankers Limited Price and Consensus

Nordic American Tankers Limited price-consensus-chart | Nordic American Tankers Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.7%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Nordic American Tankers Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Nordic American Tankers Limited Quote

Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC): This business development company has witnessed the zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 20.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11%.

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF): This mortgage real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Price and Consensus

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. price-consensus-chart | KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.3%, compared with the industry average of 5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.5%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Quote

