Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:
The Gap, Inc. (GPS): This leading global apparel retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.09%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.40%.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC): This bank holding company for Horizon Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.84%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.54%.
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF): This holding company for Orrstown Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.81%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM): This holding company for Dime Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 34% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.72%, compared with the industry average of 1.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.22%.
