Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO): This manufacturer and seller of Internet Protocol based networking and other products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.01%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.11%.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This manufacturer and seller of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.68%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): This company that is engaged in exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 6.56%, compared with the industry average of 4.20%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.09%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB): This manufacturer and marketer of personal care, consumer tissue, and professional productsthe Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.07%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.18%.

