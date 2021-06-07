Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 7th:

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT): This real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

BRT Apartments Corp. Price and Consensus

BRT Apartments Corp. price-consensus-chart | BRT Apartments Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.85%, compared with the industry average of 3.19%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.60%.

BRT Apartments Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BRT Apartments Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | BRT Apartments Corp. Quote

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC): This banking products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Flushing Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Flushing Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.61%, compared with the industry average of 2.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.85%.

Flushing Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Flushing Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote

International Paper Company (IP): This paper and packaging company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.

International Paper Company Price and Consensus

International Paper Company price-consensus-chart | International Paper Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.17%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.19%.

International Paper Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

International Paper Company dividend-yield-ttm | International Paper Company Quote

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR): This company that designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Luxfer Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Luxfer Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.21%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.45%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Luxfer Holdings PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.