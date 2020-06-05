Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 5th:

Enviva Partners, LP (EVA): This producer of utility-grade wood pellets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

Enviva Partners, LP Price and Consensus

Enviva Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | Enviva Partners, LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.

Enviva Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Enviva Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | Enviva Partners, LP Quote

City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO): This company that invests in high-quality office properties has witnessed the zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

City Office REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

City Office REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | City Office REIT, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.8%.

City Office REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

City Office REIT, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | City Office REIT, Inc. Quote

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP): This company that engages in terminalling, processing, storage and packaging of petroleum products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 15.3%.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Quote

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH): This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Sachem Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

Sachem Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | Sachem Capital Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.7%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.3%.

Sachem Capital Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sachem Capital Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Sachem Capital Corp. Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.