Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 4th:
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK): This bank holding company for Northfield Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.11%, compared with the industry average of 2.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.69%.
Webster Financial Corporation (WBS): This bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.81%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.99%.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH): This leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.40%, compared with the industry average of 0.39%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.07%.
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.22%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.58%.
