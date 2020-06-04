Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 4th:

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM): This manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage productshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.07%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.65%.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This manufacturer and seller of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.90%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.24%.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): This independent energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 2.88%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.38%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB): This manufacturer and marketer of personal care, consumer tissue, and professional productsthe Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.02%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.18%.

