Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI): This holding company that provides banking and financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.37%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.55%.

Caleres, Inc. (CAL): This retailer and wholesaler of footwear has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.02%, compared with the industry average of 0.83%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.50%.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV): This commercial and retail banking products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.70%, compared with the industry average of 1.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.82%.

OP Bancorp (OPBK): This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.62%, compared with the industry average of 1.23%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.14%.

