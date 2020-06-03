Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP): This company that engages in the terminalling, processing, storage and packaging of petroleum products and by-products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.5%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 15.3%.

City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO): This company that invests in high-quality office properties has witnessed the zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.8%.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This manufacturer of shelf-stable and frozen foods and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.9%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.2%.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 17.6%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.

