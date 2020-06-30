Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9%, compared with the industry average of 4.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9%.

Micro Focus International plc (MFGP): This infrastructure software company has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 20.6%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 20.6%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of 4.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.1%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

