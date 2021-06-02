Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2nd:

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This company that owns and charters containerships to liner companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.63%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.15%.

Costamare Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Costamare Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote

TowneBank (TOWN): This retail and commercial banking services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

Towne Bank Price and Consensus

Towne Bank price-consensus-chart | Towne Bank Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.23%, compared with the industry average of 1.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.44%.

Towne Bank Dividend Yield (TTM)

Towne Bank dividend-yield-ttm | Towne Bank Quote

Cummins Inc. (CMI): This company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Cummins Inc. Price and Consensus

Cummins Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cummins Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.06%, compared with the industry average of 0.71%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.88%.

Cummins Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Cummins Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Cummins Inc. Quote

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL): This athletic footwear and apparel retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Foot Locker, Inc. Price and Consensus

Foot Locker, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Foot Locker, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.26%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.46%.

Foot Locker, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Foot Locker, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Foot Locker, Inc. Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.