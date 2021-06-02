Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2nd:
Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This company that owns and charters containerships to liner companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.63%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.15%.
TowneBank (TOWN): This retail and commercial banking services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.23%, compared with the industry average of 1.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.44%.
Cummins Inc. (CMI): This company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.06%, compared with the industry average of 0.71%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.88%.
Foot Locker, Inc. (FL): This athletic footwear and apparel retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.26%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.46%.
