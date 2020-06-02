Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2nd:

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): This developer of prescription medicineshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.37%, compared with the industry average of 2.72%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.88%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): This developer and manufacturer of biopharmaceutical products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 2.99%, compared with the industry average of 2.72%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.75%.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): This independent energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.08%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.38%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB): This manufacturer and marketer of personal care, consumer tissue, and professional productsthe Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.03%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.18%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.