Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 29th:

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.00%, compared with the industry average of 3.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.60%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX): This company that provides data storage infrastructure solution has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.11%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.77%.

Urban Edge Properties (UE): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.13%, compared with the industry average of 3.08%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.38%.

LCI Industries (LCII): This supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.81%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.33%.

