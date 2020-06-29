Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 29th:

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 40%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment manager has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.

