Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI): This high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.00%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.11%.

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI): This banking and financial services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.55%, compared with the industry average of 2.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.55%.

International Paper Company (IP): This paper and packaging company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.38%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.19%.

Navient Corporation (NAVI): This provider of education loan management and business processing solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.34%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.31%.

