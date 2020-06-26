Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th:

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX): This owner and operator of crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals etc has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.4%, compared with the industry average of 10.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.3%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): This company that engages in mining and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.3%.

