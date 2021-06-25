Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 25th:

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF): This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.17%, compared with the industry average of 2.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.06%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Quote

LCI Industries (LCII): This supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

LCI Industries Price and Consensus

LCI Industries price-consensus-chart | LCI Industries Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.78%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.33%.

LCI Industries Dividend Yield (TTM)

LCI Industries dividend-yield-ttm | LCI Industries Quote

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): This company that explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus

Exxon Mobil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.39%, compared with the industry average of 1.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.01%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

PCB Bancorp (PCB): This bank holding company for Pacific City Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 42% over the last 60 days.

PCB Bancorp Price and Consensus

PCB Bancorp price-consensus-chart | PCB Bancorp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.56%, compared with the industry average of 1.35%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.23%.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

PCB Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | PCB Bancorp Quote

