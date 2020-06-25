Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 25th:

BHP Group (BBL): This natural resources business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

BHP Group Price and Consensus

BHP Group price-consensus-chart | BHP Group Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.5%.

BHP Group Dividend Yield (TTM)

BHP Group dividend-yield-ttm | BHP Group Quote

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This company that owns and charters containerships has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.8%.

Costamare Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Costamare Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This company that owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.8%, compared with the industry average of 10.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.6%.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC): This company that provides owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Price and Consensus

Macquarie Infrastructure Company price-consensus-chart | Macquarie Infrastructure Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.3%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Macquarie Infrastructure Company dividend-yield-ttm | Macquarie Infrastructure Company Quote

