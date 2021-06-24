Investing

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 24th:

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): This company that engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

 

Rio Tinto Group Price and Consensus

Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus

Rio Tinto Group price-consensus-chart | Rio Tinto Group Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.38%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.06%.

 

Rio Tinto Group Dividend Yield (TTM)

Rio Tinto PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Rio Tinto Group dividend-yield-ttm | Rio Tinto Group Quote

 

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX): This data storage technology and solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Seagate Technology Holdings plc Price and Consensus

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Seagate Technology Holdings plc price-consensus-chart | Seagate Technology Holdings plc Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.16%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.77%.

 

Seagate Technology Holdings plc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc dividend-yield-ttm | Seagate Technology Holdings plc Quote

 

TowneBank (TOWN): This retail and commercial banking services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.

 

TowneBank Price and Consensus

Towne Bank Price and Consensus

TowneBank price-consensus-chart | TowneBank Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.33%, compared with the industry average of 1.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.44%.

 

TowneBank Dividend Yield (TTM)

Towne Bank Dividend Yield (TTM)

TowneBank dividend-yield-ttm | TowneBank Quote

 

Avient Corporation (AVNT): This specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Avient Corporation Price and Consensus

Avient Corporation Price and Consensus

Avient Corporation price-consensus-chart | Avient Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.73%, compared with the industry average of 1.46%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.07%.

 

Avient Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Avient Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Avient Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Avient Corporation Quote

 

