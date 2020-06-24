Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 24th:

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (HCFT): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST, INC. Price and Consensus

HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST, INC. price-consensus-chart | HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST, INC. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.6%.

HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST, INC. Dividend Yield (TTM)

HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST, INC. dividend-yield-ttm | HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST, INC. Quote

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Prospect Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

Prospect Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Prospect Capital Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 13.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12%.

Prospect Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Prospect Capital Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Prospect Capital Corporation Quote

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP): This operator of midstream energy infrastructure has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Price and Consensus

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.7%, compared with the industry average of 6.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.