Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 23rd:

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS): This bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.94%, compared with the industry average of 2.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.99%.

Greif, Inc. (GEF): This company that is engaged in providing industrial packaging products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.85%, compared with the industry average of 1.82%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.88%.

LCI Industries (LCII): This supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.83%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.33%.

Ryder System, Inc. (R): This leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.05%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.55%.

