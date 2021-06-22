Investing

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 22nd

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 22nd:

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): This real estate investment trust operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Chimera Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

Chimera Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

Chimera Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chimera Investment Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.78%, compared with the industry average of 6.78%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.81%.

 

Chimera Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Chimera Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Chimera Investment Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Chimera Investment Corporation Quote

 

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): This company that explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus

Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus

Exxon Mobil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.56%, compared with the industry average of 1.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.01%.

 

Exxon Mobil Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

 

Navient Corporation (NAVI): This company that provides education loan management and business processing solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Navient Corporation Price and Consensus

Navient Corporation Price and Consensus

Navient Corporation price-consensus-chart | Navient Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.32%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.31%.

 

Navient Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Navient Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Navient Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Navient Corporation Quote

 

LCNB Corp. (LCNB): This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

 

LCNB Corporation Price and Consensus

LCNB Corporation Price and Consensus

LCNB Corporation price-consensus-chart | LCNB Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.55%, compared with the industry average of 2.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.88%.

 

LCNB Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

LCNB Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

LCNB Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | LCNB Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Navient Corporation (NAVI): Free Stock Analysis Report

LCNB Corporation (LCNB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Investing Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Investing

    Explore

    Most Popular