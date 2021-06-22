Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 22nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 22nd:
Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): This real estate investment trust operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.78%, compared with the industry average of 6.78%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.81%.
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): This company that explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.56%, compared with the industry average of 1.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.01%.
Navient Corporation (NAVI): This company that provides education loan management and business processing solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.32%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.31%.
LCNB Corp. (LCNB): This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.55%, compared with the industry average of 2.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.88%.
