Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 22nd:

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.9% over the last 60 days.

Chimera Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

Chimera Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chimera Investment Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 19.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.

Chimera Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Chimera Investment Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Chimera Investment Corporation Quote

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus

Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 36.8%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.

Frontline Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Frontline Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Frontline Ltd. Quote

Enviva Partners, LP (EVA):This producer of utility-grade wood pellets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

Enviva Partners, LP Price and Consensus

Enviva Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | Enviva Partners, LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.6%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.

Enviva Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Enviva Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | Enviva Partners, LP Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.