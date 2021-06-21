Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 21st:

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF): This holding company for Orrstown Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc Price and Consensus

Orrstown Financial Services Inc price-consensus-chart | Orrstown Financial Services Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.92%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Orrstown Financial Services Inc Quote

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF): This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.34%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.06%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Quote

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.5% over the last 60 days.

Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Camping World Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.73%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.66%.

Camping World Holdings Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Camping World Holdings Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT): This full-service home furnishings retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 89.6% over the last 60 days.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.56%, compared with the industry average of 0.35%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.21%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.