Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 21st

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 21st:

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF): This holding company for Orrstown Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.92%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.

 

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF): This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.34%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.06%.

 

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.73%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.66%.

 

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT): This full-service home furnishings retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 89.6% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.56%, compared with the industry average of 0.35%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.21%.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

