Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1st:

General Mills, Inc. (GIS): This manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.11%, compared with the industry average of 0.30%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.57%.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This manufacturer and seller of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.18%, compared with the industry average of 0.30%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.24%.

Medifast, Inc. (MED): This manufacturer and distributor of weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.42%, compared with the industry average of 0.30%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.34%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB): This manufacturer and marketer of personal care, consumer tissue, and professional productsthe Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.03%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.18%.

