Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 19th:

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG): This owner and operator of liquefied natural gas carriers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

GasLog LP. Price and Consensus

GasLog LP. price-consensus-chart | GasLog LP. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.2%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.4%.

GasLog LP. Dividend Yield (TTM)

GasLog LP. dividend-yield-ttm | GasLog LP. Quote

Ares Management Corporation (ARES): This alternative asset manager has witnessed the Zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Ares Management L.P. Price and Consensus

Ares Management L.P. price-consensus-chart | Ares Management L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.1%.

Ares Management L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ares Management L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Ares Management L.P. Quote

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG): This asset management holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

Janus Capital Group, Inc Price and Consensus

Janus Capital Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | Janus Capital Group, Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.2%.

Janus Capital Group, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Janus Capital Group, Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Janus Capital Group, Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks to Soar Past the Pandemic: In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn about 5 cutting-edge stocks that could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of the decade.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.