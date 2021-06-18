Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 18th:

LCI Industries (LCII): This manufacturer and supplier of components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

LCI Industries Price and Consensus

LCI Industries price-consensus-chart | LCI Industries Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.79%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.33%.

LCI Industries Dividend Yield (TTM)

LCI Industries dividend-yield-ttm | LCI Industries Quote

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR): This crop inputs, services, and solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.8% over the last 60 days.

Nutrien Ltd. Price and Consensus

Nutrien Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Nutrien Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.28%, compared with the industry average of 0.43%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.55%.

Nutrien Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Nutrien Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Nutrien Ltd. Quote

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT): This reit that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

BRT Apartments Corp. Price and Consensus

BRT Apartments Corp. price-consensus-chart | BRT Apartments Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.90%, compared with the industry average of 2.97%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.60%.

BRT Apartments Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BRT Apartments Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | BRT Apartments Corp. Quote

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI): This banking and financial services provider to individuals, municipalities, and businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Financial Institutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.44%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.55%.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Financial Institutions, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

