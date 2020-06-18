Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 18th:

Enbridge Inc. (ENB): This energy infrastructure company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.3%, compared with the industry average of 7.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets has witnessed the zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 13.1%, compared with the industry average of 10.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.6%.

Seagate Technology plc (STX): This provider of data storage technology and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT): This tanker company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 12.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.7%.

