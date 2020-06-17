Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.

BHP Group (BBL): This natural resources business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.5%.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 18.3%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company that provides seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 35.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.