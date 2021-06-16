Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 16th:

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI): This high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.00%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.11%.

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI): This banking and financial services provider to individuals, municipalities, and businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.41%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.55%.

TowneBank (TOWN): This retail and commercial banking services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.29%, compared with the industry average of 1.90%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.44%.

Cummins Inc. (CMI): This diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components manufacturer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.16%, compared with the industry average of 0.72%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.88%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.