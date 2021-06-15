Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15th:

Ryder System, Inc. (R): This leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.94%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.55%.

Ryder System, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ryder System, Inc. QuoteGreif, Inc. (GEF): This company that is engaged in providing industrial packaging products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.85%, compared with the industry average of 1.88%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.88%.

LCI Industries (LCII): This supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.62%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.33%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF): This holding company for Orrstown Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.90%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.

