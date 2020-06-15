Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15th:

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): This investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.6%.

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This retailer has witnessed the zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.8%.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 35.2%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.

