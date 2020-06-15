Markets

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 15th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15th:

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): This investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.6%.

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This retailer has witnessed the zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.8%.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 35.2%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

