Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15th:
BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): This investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
BlackRock, Inc. Price and Consensus
BlackRock, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BlackRock, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.6%.
BlackRock, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
BlackRock, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | BlackRock, Inc. Quote
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This retailer has witnessed the zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48% over the last 60 days.
Big Lots, Inc. Price and Consensus
Big Lots, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Big Lots, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.8%.
Big Lots, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Big Lots, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Big Lots, Inc. Quote
Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus
Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 35.2%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.
Frontline Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Frontline Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Frontline Ltd. Quote
