Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 14th:

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT): This reit that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.02%, compared with the industry average of 3.03%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.60%.

Cabot Corporation (CBT): This specialty chemicals and performance materials company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.24%, compared with the industry average of 1.12%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.78%.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS): This letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.01%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.14%.

Valvoline Inc. (VVV): This company that manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.45%, compared with the industry average of 0.33%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.64%.

