Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 11th:

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI): This holding company for the Five Star Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.49%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.55%.

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP): This bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.86%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.38%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF): This holding company for Orrstown Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.91%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM): This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.66%, compared with the industry average of 2.40%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.10%.

