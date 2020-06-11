Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 11th:

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus

Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 31.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.

Frontline Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Frontline Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Frontline Ltd. Quote

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This company that provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP Price and Consensus

Oasis Midstream Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Oasis Midstream Partners LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 19.9%, compared with the industry average of 9.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.7%.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Oasis Midstream Partners LP Quote

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.2% over the last 60 days.

Chimera Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

Chimera Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chimera Investment Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 18%, compared with the industry average of nearly 5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.

Chimera Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Chimera Investment Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Chimera Investment Corporation Quote

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): This company engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus

Rio Tinto PLC price-consensus-chart | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.3%.

Rio Tinto PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Rio Tinto PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.