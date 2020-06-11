Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 11th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 11th:
Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 31.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This company that provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 19.9%, compared with the industry average of 9.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.7%.
Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 18%, compared with the industry average of nearly 5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.
Rio Tinto Group (RIO): This company engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.3%.
