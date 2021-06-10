Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 10th:

Cabot Corporation (CBT): This specialty chemicals and performance materials company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.23%, compared with the industry average of 1.12%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.78%.

Snap-on Incorporated (SNA): This company that manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.01%, compared with the industry average of 0.07%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.24%.

Park National Corporation (PRK): This company that provides commercial banking and trust services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.28%, compared with the industry average of 2.40%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.98%.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (FFIC): This financial products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.65%, compared with the industry average of 2.27%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.85%.

