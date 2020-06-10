Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 10th:

Seagate Technology plc (STX): This provider of data storage technology and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6%.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO): This producer of packaged bakery products has witnessed the zacks consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.3%.

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH): This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 14.2%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.3%.

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP): This distributor of refined petroleum products and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 17.4%, compared with the industry average of 11.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.2%.

