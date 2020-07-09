Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 9th:

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY): This diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 18.6%, compared with the industry average of 6.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI): This real estate investment trust that acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, and more has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.5%, compared with the industry average of 6.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.9%.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This company that manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.4%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC): This company that provides owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.7%.

